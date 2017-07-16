Goa: Coast Guard airlifts four injured crew members from casino

Panaji, July 16: An Indian Coast Guard on Sunday airlifted four injured crew members from an offshore casino vessel that got grounded off Miramar beach in Panjim in Goa, drifting in choppy waters, hit a sandbar.

Goa: Indian Coast Guard airlifted four injured crew members of a vessel that got grounded off Miramar beach in Panjim pic.twitter.com/xMOmFFtFzy — ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017

The four onboard casino vessel 'MV Lucky Seven' owned by former Haryana Home Minister Gopal Kanda were rescued following a helicopter-borne rescue operation, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard told reporters.

"We have rescued four crew members trapped onboard the vessel. They had minor injuries," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the helicopter was pressed into service because the choppy waters made it difficult to rescue the crew members by a rescue boat.

The Mandovi river off Panaji is already home to five operational offshore casinos and the soon-to-be operational MC Lucky Seven is the sixth casino to join the fleet.

IANS