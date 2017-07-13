Coal scam: SC dismisses Naveen Jindal's plea to challenge trial court's order

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed industrialist Naveen Jindal's plea seeking to challenge a trial court's order in the High Court in connection with coal block allocation scam.

The apex court said accused in the coal allocation scam case can not challenge any special court order before the High Court during trial of the case.

Jindal is facing trial in two cases. One is the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh and the other is a case pertaining to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

The court had on May 25 granted bail to five accused named by the CBI in its supplementary charge sheet in the case which pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Besides Jindal, the case also involves former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda as accused.

All the accused have denied the allegations levelled against them.

OneIndia News