Coal scam: Court convicts former coal secretary H C Gupta

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Friday convicted former coal secretary H C Gupta in a coal scam case.

The special court in Delhi also convicted then joint secretary K S Kropha, then director K C Samaria in the coal ministry and others in the coal scam case. The court found them guilty of cheating and corruption in the allocation of the Rudrapur coal block to KSSPL in Madhya Pradesh.The court acquitted chartered accountant Amit Goyal, who was also facing trial, of all charges in the case.

The CBI had lodged an FIR accusing the company and others of allegedly misrepresenting facts, including inflated net worth, to acquire the coal block.

Earlier, Gupta had requested the court for a joint trial of the cases against him, citing his advancing age and precarious finances. However, his petition was rejected as the court said the cases were at different stages.

OneIndia News