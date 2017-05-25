Coal block case: Naveen Jindal's advisor granted bail by Patiala House Court

The Patiala House court on Thursday granted bail to five new accused in the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block case. Accused including Naveen Jindal's advisor Anand Goel have been granted bail in the coal block allocation case.

On Tuesday, the CBI filed another chargesheet where former Congress MP Jindal was also made an accused for coal block allocation in Madhya Pradesh. All those named accused in the CBI chargesheet have been asked to appear before the court on September 4.

The CBI had earlier chargesheeted accused persons under sections of criminal conspiracy and cheating of the Indian Penal Code. Last month, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Jindal Steel's advisor Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra's vice-president Siddharth Madra, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal, Nihar Stocks Limited Director B.S.N. Suryanarayan and Mumbai's Essar Power Limited Executive vice chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo.

OneIndia News