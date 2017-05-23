Coal block case: CBI files another chargesheet, court summons Naveen Jindal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed another chargesheet against Naveen Jindal on Tuesday. The former Congress MP along with five others has been chargsheeted in connection with the alleged irregularities pertaining to the Coal Block allocation in Madhya Pradesh. The court that took cognizance of the chargesheet has asked the accused including Naveen Jindal to appear in person on September 4.

The accused face charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating. In march earlier this year, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the same persons. On Tuesday, the CBI filed another charge-sheet against Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in alleged irregularities in Urtan North Coal Block, in Madhya Pradesh.

In March, the CBI filed fresh supplementary chargesheet before Special Judge Bharat Parashar. Jindal Steel's advisor Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice President Siddharth Madra, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal, Nihar Stocks Limited Director BSN Suryanarayan and Mumbai's Essar Power Limited Executive Vice Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo were named accused in the chargesheet.

The CBI has alleged that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who is also an accused, had favoured Jindal group firms Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd (GSIPL) in the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. All accused denied all charges and claimed that there was no evidence to show that there was any conspiracy during the coal block allocation process.

