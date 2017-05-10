Coaching institute proprietor arrested in NEET question paper leak case

Sheikhpura, May 10: Patna Police arrested a coaching institute's proprietor in connection with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test question paper leak case from Bihar's Sheikhpura district.

Sheikhpura, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Sharan said that a coaching institute proprietor Chandan Kumar alias Lallu was arrested late last night from Satbigahi area located in front of Sheikhpura collectorate in connection with the leak of question paper of NEET in Patna on Sunday last.

Police also seized some documents and hard discs, the SDPO said adding that Patna Police, which is investigating the matter, took the coaching institute proprietor to Patna for further interrogation and also to ascertain the role he played in the question paper leak matter.

The police had on Sunday last arrested five persons including two medical students in Patna for allegedly making an attempt to leak NEET question papers.

The five persons of an inter-state gang were arrested from an area under Patrakar nagar police station for allegedly trying to leak question papers of NEET examination. Police had also seized mobile phones, various equipment and pick van from the arrested persons.

