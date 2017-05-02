CM Siddaramaiah watches Baahubali 2, draws flak

Bengaluru, May 2: Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had recently resolved to cap multiplex ticket prices at Rs 200, has now allegedly violated his own orders to watch Telugu blockbuster Baahubali 2 on Monday.

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his second son Yathindra, Vikas and 48 others at a private multiplex watched Baahubali movie by paying Rs 600 per ticket.

It is said that Siddaramaiah decided to watch the movie as his grandson Vikas, son of late Rakesh Siddramaiah, insisted on it as he had already watched the first part.

The CM was supposed to sign an order to cap multiplex ticket prices before Bahubali 2 hit the screens. There was a huge pressure from the Kannada film industry. But he left to Dubai on Thursday without signing the order and the ticket prices for Baahubali 2 remained Rs 500 upwards at multiplexes. This has drawn flak from the Kannada film industry.

Siddaramaiah also watched "Niruttara," a Kannada romantic drama written and directed by Apoorva Kasaravalli late on Monday evening. He was accompanied by Home Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief G Parameshwara.

OneIndia News