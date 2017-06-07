CM Chouhan must resign, its a 'massacre' in Mandsaur: Opposition

With violence in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur intensifying and farmers refusing to relent, the opposition parties on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation, terming the killing of farmers as a 'massacre'.

Fresh violence broke out Mandsaur today as agitating farmers drove away administrative officials, demanding that the Chief Minister visit the violence-hit district. At least 10 vehicles were set ablaze by protesters. Fresh reports state that vehicles parked at a police station in Devas's Hatpipalya were also set on fire.

In a bid to curb the spreading violence, authorities have suspended cellular data services in Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ujjain regions of the state.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that injustice was being meted out to the farmers and demanded a thorough probe.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan must resign. At the end it is his responsibility and it would be unjustified if the blame is shifted on any police officer," he told media.

Senior JD-U leader Sharad Yadav told ANI that he is planning to visit the violence-hit area along with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

"I can't recall such a massacre, they are giving death figures as 5 or 6 but I believe there are more," he said.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu claimed that the vandalism witnessed in Madhya Pradesh showed that those protesting were not mere farmers.

A day after five farmers were killed as a result of firing by security forces, complete bandh has been called for in Mandsaur. Bhartiya Kisan Union has called for complete shutdown in the violence-hit area amidst the government denying any permission given to police to open fire at agitating farmers.

[Rahul to visit MP's Mandsaur, to meet families of deceased farmers]

Section 144 continues to be imposed in Mandsaur and Pipaliya Police Station area along with Ratlam. Internet services have been suspended since Tuesday in sensitive localities.

The body of one of the farmers who was killed in Tuesday's firing was kept on the highway and farmers refused to perform last rites of those deceased until the Chief Minister visited.

OneIndia News