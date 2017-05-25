Narrow miss for Maha CM, Fadnavis as chopper crash lands in Latur

A chopper flying with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash-landed in Latur on Thursday. According to reports, CM and team safe are safe.

Chopper with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis onboard crash-lands in Latur, CM and team escapes unhurt pic.twitter.com/1tQ4NXqeoo — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

Fadnavis tweeted that 'helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur, but me and team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry.'

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of crash-landing of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's chopper in Latur, CM and team escaped unhurt. pic.twitter.com/xTikKyvkhg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok.

Nothing to worry. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 25, 2017

"All of you heard abou the chopper crash. I have the blessings of more than 11 crore people of Maharashtra, by the blessings Gods I have escaped without any injuries. I am perfectly fine," Fadnavis said.

CM Fadnavis is on a tour- Samvad Yatra- to re-connect with farmers across the state between May 24 and 28. The yatra was to start from Latur district, one of the worst drought-hit areas in the state.

