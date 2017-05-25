Narrow miss for Maha CM, Fadnavis as chopper crash lands in Latur

A chopper flying with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash-landed in Latur on Thursday. According to reports, CM and team safe are safe.

Fadnavis tweeted that 'helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur, but me and  team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry.'

"All of you heard abou the chopper crash. I have the blessings of more than 11 crore people of Maharashtra, by the blessings Gods I have escaped without any injuries. I am perfectly fine," Fadnavis said.

CM Fadnavis is on a tour- Samvad Yatra- to re-connect with farmers across the state between May 24 and 28. The yatra was to start from Latur district, one of the worst drought-hit areas in the state.

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 12:35 [IST]
