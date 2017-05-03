Clinging to the 'lal batti,' MLAs from Karnataka, Bihar ask how can Modi order them

Not all are interested in losing the 'lal batti'. After the Union Government decided that it was time to do away with the red beacon system in a bid to move away from the VIP to EIP culture, many politicians followed the order. However two politicians decided not to follow the orders and said that they are not bound by a Delhi cabinet decision.

The two are U T Khader from Karnataka and Bhai Birendra from Bihar. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest edition of "Mann ki Baat," had said that it is time to move away from the Very Important Culture to Every Person is Important.

Khader, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Karnataka said that he would remove the red beacon from his vehicle only if the Chief Minister instructs him to do so. The state government gave me the car with the red beacon and not the centre. Hence the centre has no right to alter it, he also said.

Bhai Birendra from Bihar too had a similar point of view. If the Bihar government passes the order, then I shall follow it he said. An MLA of the RJD, Birendra, he said why would he follow a decision by the Delhi cabinet. I am not removing the red beacon he said while adding that he would only obey orders of the Bihar cabinet.

OneIndia News