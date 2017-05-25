CLAT Results 2017 to be declared on May 29

The CLAT Results 2017 will be declared on May 29. The Common Law Admission Test is an all-India entrance examination, conducted on rotation by 17 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to five-year integrated Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (BA plus LLB) and one-year Master of Law (LLM) programme.

Once the results will be declared, the same can be checked the same at clat.ac.in. This year, the CLAT exam was held on May 14 at various test centres across the country.

How to check CLAT Results 2017:

Log on clat.ac.in

Click the relevant link

Enter all your required details in the prescribed format

Submit

Download results

Take a printout

Dates to remember:

Results declaration: May 29

Publication of first indicative seat allocation list based on merit-cum-preference: June 5

Dates for locking of allotted seats: June 6 to June 8

Date of closure of admission process by CLAT - 2017 office: July 6

OneIndia News