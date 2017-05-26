CLAT 2017: Final answer key available here, results on May 29

The final and amended answer key for CLAT 2017 has been released. It is available on the official website. The results will be declared on May 29 on the official website.

The answer key released is final and no challenge would be accepted for the answers mentioned in this final key. Students could submit challenges for answers mentioned till May 19. Based on the challenges received, the competent authority has published the amended answer key now. The results and the answers keys can be checked at clat.ac.in.

The result for CLAT 2017 will be declared on May 29, 2017. The result will be in the form of category-wise merit list which will be published on the official website. After result declaration, the first round of seat allotment process will begin on June 5, 2017.

How to check CLAT 2017 answer keys:

Go to clat.ac.in

Click on the link provided to view Revised Answer Key

Enter registered email id and password created at the time of registration for the exam

Click on Login

View the revised answer key

Take a printout.

