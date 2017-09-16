Class 9 girl murdered in UP, police suspended for negligence

Ghaziabad, September 16: A minor girl has been allegedly abducted and murdered on Friday in Kalcheena village, Ghaziabad district.

The girl's body was found in a sugarcane field in the village and a case has been registered at the Modi Nagar police station, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.

The girl, a class 9 student, had gone missing on September 4 and her parents had alleged that she was abducted by her neighbours when she was going to school, he said, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The body was recovered last night and the possibility of she being raped cannot be ruled out, the SSP said

For laxity in handling the case SHO Modi Nagar Sanjay Kumar has been transferred to the police lines and the police post incharge of the area Sudhir Kumar has been suspended.

PTI