Class 10 girl gangraped, pushed out of train in Bihar

Patna, June 19: A Class 10 girl, was allegedly gangraped and thrown out of a moving train before it reached Bihar's Kiul junction on Friday. The condition of the girl is said to be critical and a team of doctors are continuously monitoring the girl.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when the survivor, was brought to the state capital for treatment.

According to the reports, the girl was out to relieve herself in the open, when two men, Santosh Yadav and Mrityunjay Yadav, raped her. Later, six other men also took turns to rape her.

She was then taken on-board a train, where they raped her again, wounded her private parts and thrown off from the moving train. The girl was found unconscious and later admitted to the local sadar hospital. When her condition worsened, doctors referred to state capital.

Bihar: Girl in critical condition after being allegedly raped & thrown from a train at Kiul Railway Stn in Lakhisarai, admitted to hospital pic.twitter.com/VgS4iRrzvm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

The girl in her statement to the police said that two men abducted her around midnight on Friday when she had gone to attend the call of nature. The two men and five or six others who joined later raped her in a nearby field, she said, after which they blindfolded her and boarded a train.

The survivor told the cops that two of the men were neighbours, and named them. However, the cops said that the girl was raped, but denied her version of a gang-rape.

OneIndia News (With ganecy inputs)