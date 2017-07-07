Clarity, not tough talk, India says while refusing to withdraw forces along China border

There is no end in sight to the Indo-China stand off near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction. India wants some clarity from China and not tough talk before it could think of withdrawing its troops from the region.

Highly placed sources informed OneIndia that there is no question of a withdrawal at this juncture. There is too much at stake if we withdraw troops at this juncture, the source also said.

So far there has been only tough talk in the Chinese media. Instead China must arrive at some clear terms before we can consider withdrawal of our forces from the border, the official also said.

India also wants some serious diplomatic engagement on this issue. Until China talks the stalemate is going to continue. It is not sufficient if China speaks through its state media, the officer noted. These matters are to be handled at a diplomatic level, he further said.

The Chinese are annoyed that the Indian troops are stalling the road work. India says that Bhutan has strongly protested the intrusion of its territory. The unilateral move by China violates the agreements with India and also impacts the sovereignty of Bhutan, India also points out.

OneIndia News