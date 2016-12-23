CISF detects huge cash with foreign passenger at IGI

New Delhi, Dec 23: The CISF on Friday detected a foreign national carrying a huge amount of cash in new currency notes at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on his way to Coimbatore, officials said.

"We detected Rs 53.78 lakh in new currency and Rs 4.29 lakh in old currency with a Nigerian passenger named Tochukwo Chijioke," an official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after the security at the IGI, told IANS.

"We have informed the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Custom department."

"He was travelling by an Indigo flight," the official added.

The AIU and the Custom department would question Chijioke on his arrival at the Coimbatore International Airport about the source of the money.

Since the government's November 8 move of spiking Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, huge cash in old and new currency have been seized across the country.

