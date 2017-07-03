CISF bags award for best airport security

The Central Industrial Security force (CISF) which provides security at the Delhi airport has bagged the award for the best airport security. The award was announced by the World Quality Congress (WQC).

The award will be given to the CISF at WQC's annual event in Mumbai on July 6. This is for the first time that a central paramilitary force has won this award. The WQC recognised the standards and professionalism in providing security.

This is a great achievement for the CISF. The award comes three months after the Airport Council International's airport service quality (ASQ) rating found that security at Delhi airport was better than Heathrow, Dallas, Los Angeles, Dubai and Paris airports.

OneIndia News