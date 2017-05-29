CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam Results 2017 to be declared today at this time, how to check

The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam Results 2017 will be declared today. The Council of Higher Secondary, Education (CHSE) will publish Odisha 12th Class Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce stream today, 29th May at 11..30 AM. Odisha +2 Results 2017 can be accessed by logging on to the offiicial websites.

The results will be available on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Students should not worry if they are not able to immediately access their results. This would be due to heavy traffic on the websites. Students can check after sometime if they cannot view the results immediately.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam Results 2017

Log in to orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

or Select the relevant stream

Enter relevant details such as name and roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News