CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam Results 2017 declared, how to check

The CHSE Odisha Result 2017 has been declared. The Council of Higher Secondary, Education (CHSE) published the Odisha 12th Class Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce stream on its official website.

The results will be available on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

In addition to the arts and commerce streams, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is also expected to declare vocational results tomorrow.

How to check CHSE Odisha Result 2017:

Visit odisha12.jagranjosh.com or results.nic.in

or Click on the direct link for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result website

Enter all the information

Submit the details after verification

Get the Odisha Plus Two Result 2017

Take a print out

OneIndia News