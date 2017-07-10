Chop off politicians who speak against Indian Army: Rajasthan Minister

A Rajasthan minister has raked up a controversy after he demanded a law to chop off all those politicians, who make demeaning remarks on the Indian Army.

The state minister (devasthan department) in Rajasthan government, Rajkumar Rinwa said, "There should be a law to chop those politicians within five minutes who make demeaning statements on the Army. These soldiers serve the nation in every condition be it bad weather conditions or any such situation." He said that this provision should also be made in the Constitution.

Rinwa was speaking at the inauguration of the statue of Shaheed Keshar Dev in Kolida village of Sikar district. He is a BJP MLA from Ratangarh constituency.

#WATCH: Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa says "there should a law to chop those politicians who make statement on Army. (July 9) pic.twitter.com/0E5NZC6b9X — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

In the past, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Social scientist and historian Partha Chatterjee and Left leader Mohammad Salim have spoken against Army.

Azam Khan while addressing SP supporters at an Eid Milan function said "At some places female militants took away private parts of soldiers. They didn't take away their head or limbs but their private parts. The act has such a big message to it which should have the entire country ashamed."

An FIR was registered against Azam Khan in his home district Rampur for promoting enmity with his statement suggesting sexual harassment of common people by soldiers in various parts of the country.

Partha Chatterjee incurred wrath for writing his article 'In Kashmir, India Is Witnessing Its General Dyer Moment' he compared the Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat to General Dyer.

OneIndia News