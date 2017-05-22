Choice is yours, BJP tells Rajini on joining party

It is upto Rajinikanth to join the BJP or not. The doors are however open to him, BJP's national president Amit Shah said. Speaking to a television channel, Shah said that it was up to the actor to take a decision on the same.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that Rajinikanth is a great actor. Modi is a great leader. If he wants to meet the Prime Minister, there is no problem. He however said that he was unaware of any proposed meeting between the star and the Prime Minister.

In Coimbatore, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had previously criticised the actor for praising DMK leader M.K. Stalin, said he was ideologically inclined towards the BJP, and if he joined the party, it would add to its strength. TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar said that he expected the actor to float his own party.

OneIndia News