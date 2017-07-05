Chinese transgressions along border up by 20 per cent: Officials

The Sikkim stand off has been termed as a grave situation. While there has been huge build of troops by both India and China, Home Ministry officials say that the transgressions by the People's Liberation Army has marginally increased when compared to last year.

There has been a stand off between the Indian Army and the PLA at Doklam on the China-Sikkim-Bhutan tri-junction near Nathu La for the past 20 days. India has noticed that there has been a 20 per cent increase in transgressions by the Chinese along the border. These have been noticed particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

A home ministry official told OneIndia that there could be two reasons behind this. China is trying to aggressively posture itself along the border. On the other hand the spotting of such transgressions by the Indian forces has improved. There have been at least 300 transgressions along the China border. The official said that this was largely due to difference in perception.

Meanwhile the government has said that there is no movement as yet on the proposal by the Army seeking full operational control. The Army is posted with the Indo-Tibetan Border police along the China border.

OneIndia News