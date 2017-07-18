China unusually aggressive on Sikkim stand-off: Foreign Secretary briefs MPs

China's approach to the stand-off at Sikkim that began last month is unusually aggressive, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told a group of MPs on Tuesday which included senior opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

The Foreign Secretary assured a parliamentary committee on External Affairs, which has about 20 members from different parties, that India is using diplomatic channels to defuse the crisis. There is no question of India being pushed into armed action, Jaishankar said, acknowledging that China's rhetoric on the border dispute is alarmist and that India's approach is take a deep breath, reports NDTV.

The standoff between Indian and Chinese armies have continued for a month over the construction of a road by China near the tri junction. India has expressed concern over the road construction near the trijunction, fearing it may allow Chinese troops to cut India's access to its northeastern states. It has conveyed to China that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India.

According to the Chinese interpretation of events, Indian soldiers crossed into China's Donglang region early in June and obstructed work on a road on the plateau it calls Donglang. Bhutan says the land, which it calls Doklam, belongs to its kingdom and not to China, a claim India agrees with. India also says it had warned China that the road was a serious security concern - it gives Beijing access to the so-called Chicken's Neck, a thin strip of land that links India with its seven north eastern states.

Last week, a meeting was called by the government to brief opposition parties on the issue.

The government had told opposition leaders that China is constructing roads near the international border, hampering the country's strategic interests. It said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval would put forward New Delhi's position before his Chinese counterparts later this month.

