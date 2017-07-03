China's actions in Doklam are of serious concern, may lead to war: Defence expert

With Bhutan strongly objecting to the road construction work by China in Doklam region, Defence expert P.K. Sehgal has said that Beijing is creating serious tension in the region and may lead to war if it does not pull back troops.

Sehgal said Bhutan has serious objections to China's action in the region. He said there was an agreement between the two countries that no unilateral action would be taken till the border is delineated.

"If they do not pull back, this could result into war," he told news agency ANI.

Even India's Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that positive steps should be taken to resolve boundary issues and warned Beijing of 'serious security implications' if it goes ahead with the road construction.

"We have conveyed Chinese Government that such construction will represent significant change of status quo with serious security implications," MEA said in a staement on June 30.

Bhutan last week accused China of directly violating an agreement between the two countries by constructing a road inside its territory. In a strongly worded statement, Bhutan asked China to stop constructing the motorable road from Dokola in Doklam area towards the Bhutan Army camp at Zompelri, which it says affects the process of demarcating the boundary between the two countries

On the other hand, China has accused Indian troops of transgressing into the disputed Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

In an unprecedented move, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Thursday displayed two photographs of the alleged Indian "incursion" into the area during a media briefing.

It is not the first time that such a transgression by the Chinese troops has happened at Doka La. The Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers there. Defence experts believe China wants to exert its dominance over the Chumbi Valley, which is a part of the southern reaches of Tibet.

By claiming the Doka La area, Beijing wants to maximise its geographical advantage so that it can monitor all movements along the India-Bhutan border.

OneIndia News