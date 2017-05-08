China presents four-point initiative to improve Sino-India ties

New Delhi, May 8: Amid increasing strain in Sino-India ties, China has proposed a four-point initiative to overcome differences and deepen relations which includes aligning its 'One Belt One Road' project with India's 'Act East Policy' and restarting negotiations on a free trade pact.

The proposal put forward by Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui also includes starting negotiations on a 'China-India Treaty of Good Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation' and prioritising finding an early solution to the border dispute between the two countries.

"Firstly, start negotiation on a China-India Treaty of Good Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation. Secondly, restart negotiation of China-India Free Trade Agreement.

Thirdly, strive for an early harvest on the border issue. Fourthly, actively explore the feasibility of aligning China's 'One Belt One Road Initiative' and India's 'Act East Policy'," he said.

The Chinese envoy made the remarks while speaking at defence think-tank United Service Institution on Friday but the text of his closed-door address was released by the Chinese Embassy on Monday.

Indo-Pak tensions

Referring to Indo-Pak ties, Luo has said that "China is willing to mediate to resolve differences between the two countries if both sides accept it. Good ties between the two countries were conducive to regional stability and in China's interests."

The development of China, India, Pakistan and the stability of the whole region call for a stable and friendly environment, he said.

"Otherwise, how could we open up and develop? That's why we say, we are willing to mediate when India and Pakistan have problems. But the precondition is that both India and Pakistan accept it. We do this only out of good will. We do hope that there is no problem at all," Luo said.

During 26/11 attacks

"When the Mumbai terrorist Attack on November 26, 2008, took place, I was Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, and I did a lot of mediation at that time," he said.

On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Luo said China had no intention to get involved in the sovereignty and territorial disputes between India and Pakistan.

"China supports the solution of the disputes through bilateral negotiations between the two countries. The CPEC is for promoting economic cooperation and connectivity. It has no connections to or impact on sovereignty issues," he said.

The Chinese envoy said that the OBOR and regional connectivity could provide China and India with fresh opportunities, calling the project a major public product China has offered to the world.

"It is a strategic initiative aimed at promoting globalisation and economic integration," he said.'China first, not Pak first'

Referring to the views in India that China always puts Pakistan first when handling its relations with South Asian countries, he has said the government always follows 'China first' policy and that "problems" are dealt with based on merit.

Trade relations

On trade ties between the two countries, Luo said he was happy to see that China has contributed its share to India's development.

"We sincerely hope that India can become more developed, as it not only benefits Indian people but also creates more opportunities for China's development. Some people in the West misread China and tend to think that the 'Dragon' and the 'Elephant' are inevitable rivals, and that China would not like to see India developing. This conception is wrong. We hope to see India develop well and we are more than happy to help India develop to achieve common development,"Luo said.

