China must adhere to international norms amid border standoff: Australian foreign minister

"Rising nationalism is leading to a narrow definition of national interest and a more transactional approach in negotiations. These factors reduce the prospects of multilateral cooperation in collective interest," said Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop on Tuesday said her country opposes Beijing's construction of artificial reefs and their militarisation in the disputed South China Sea, holding that freedom of navigation must be ensured. The minister, who was delivering a lecture in Delhi, said at the same time that there was a need to engage with Beijing as it would be in no one's interest to see the Chinese economy falter.

China has constructed artificial reefs in the resource-rich South China and has been ramping up military infrastructure there despite stiff opposition from countries including Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines, which are involved in the territorial dispute. "We continue to oppose the construction of artificial reefs and militarisation of those structures in the South China Sea," Bishop said.

India has commercial interests in the South China Sea and has been pressing for resolving the dispute as per the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, besides advocating freedom of navigation in the resource-rich area.

Bishop said the right to freedom of navigation must be ensured as it its crucial for trade. "It is important that all states respect international laws including the United Nation's Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) using it as a guide to resolve disputes," she said while delivering the Second Indo-Pacific Oration, organised by think-tank ORF and the Australian High Commission.

The Australian Foreign Minister also "applauded" India for successfully and peacefully resolving a long running maritime dispute with Bangladesh in 2014 under the provisions of the UNCLOS.

Bishop emphasised on the need to "close the gaps" for an early conclusion of the negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and Australia.

First Australian Uranium shipment is on its way to India

The first ever shipment of uranium from Australia having world's biggest reserves of yellow cake is on its way to India elevating strategic partnership to a new level, informed visiting foreign minister Julie Bishop.

"The first shipment of uranium under the commercial arrangement is on its own way to India. The parliamentary clearance for uranium supplies was approved in Australia.India and Australia have also agreed on nuclear safeguards agreement," the Minister told a select group of reporters here on Tuesday after her meeting with the PM, Foreign Minister and Defence & Finance Minister.

PTI