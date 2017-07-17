China holds military drill near Arunachal, says enemy aircraft the target

Amidst the standoff, China held live fire drills in Tibet close to India's border in Arunachal. The Chinese state media said that the drill was held to practice quick movement of troops and destroy enemy aircraft.

The report however did not specify when and why the 11 hour exercise was held.

The brigade that conducted the (latest) drills was from the PLA's Tibet military command and is one of China's two plateau mountain brigades," China Central Television (CCTV), the national broadcaster, said. The report is being seen as a message to the Indian government and military, as China claims large parts of Arunachal, India's easternmost state, as southern Tibet.

The drill was held in the Tibet Autonomous Region in the middle and lower reaches of Yarlung Zangbo river, which "is located in the upper stream of the Brahmaputra river which flows through China, India and Bangladesh.

OneIndia News