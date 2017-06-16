Child trafficking: SSB personnel rescue 11 children in Bihar

Sashastra Seema Bal personnel on Friday rescued 11 children and apprehended three human traffickers in two different operations from Sitamarhi and Bairgania railway stations in Bihar.

Bairgania is a town and a notified area in Sitamarhi district in Bihar. It is a border of India that links Nepal via Gaur and has a customs checkpoint.

Last month, in a joint operation with NGO Child Line, SSB personnel had rescued eight minor children, while apprehending the three traffickers, as they were boarding a train from Sitamarhi Railway Station.

Till 2017 May, the SSB has registered 44 cases of human trafficking and rescued 209 victims, while arresting 61 traffickers.

The SSB's action to rescue children is the outcome of a road map started by the force's Director General Archana Ramasundaram to curb the menace of human trafficking at the Indo-Nepal border.

(With agency inputs)