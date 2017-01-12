Chief Kazi's talaq certificates not valid: Madras HC

The court observed that the Kazi has no power to issue such documents pending considerations by the Muslim Personal Law board

In an interim judgement passed on Wednesday, the Madras high court annulled all triple talaq certificates issued by Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, the chief Kazi to the government of Tamil Nadu, who had expertise on Shariat law. and can only give opinions under the 1880 Kazi act. The order was passed on a petition filed by activist and lawyer Bader Sayeed who pointed out the unconstitutionality of talaq certificates issued by the Kazi.

Muslim women protest for abolishing the practice of triple Talaq in this photograph taken on October 22, 2016. Photograph for representation only. Photo credit: PTI

In her petition, Sayeed claimed that Kazis had no authority or administrative power to pass any judicial orders. She had also highlighted that passing of such orders by the chief Kazi was arbitrary and had filed a writ petition to annul the authenticity of such certificates.

