Chidambaram was Sonia Gandhi's personal 'money launderer', alleges Swamy

New Delhi, May 18: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy called former finance minister P Chidambaram as the "personal money launderer" for Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Swamy alleged that Chidambaram was the most corrupt politician of India.

Talking to ANI, Swamy said, "As far as Chidambaram is concerned, he is perhaps the most corrupt. He has also been the money launderer for Sonia Gandhi. He has flouted every law for which he took oath of office to uphold."

Swamy added that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals were given by Chidambaram to benefit his son, Karti.

"The FIPB approvals were given because it suited his son for getting a bribe. Such people have to be prosecuted so that in future, such ministers don't do such things. At least 16 of the FIPB clearances clearly indicate Chidambaram as having deliberately done an illegal act to benefit his son."

Regarding Chidambaram's remarks that the government was trying to suppress his voice through the recent raids, Swamy said the BJP had no interest in his writing.

"What voice does he have? He is not an intellectual as he writes research articles. His performance as a lawyer is only coming to get stay orders. This voice business is only giving himself airs without any reason. We have no interest in his writing," he said.

"Why is he fretting and fuming and condemning the government. Come and prove that there is no substance and ingredients of the offence," he added.

On Tuesday, the CBI raided Chidambaram's residence in connection with the FIPB approval in several cases.

OneIndia News