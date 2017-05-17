Chidambaram or WannCry RansomWare: Why no PC is safe

The CBI raids at the residence of P Chidambaram on Tuesday had the social media cracking dozens of jokes. The raids at the residence of Chidambaram fondly called PC saw the social media comparing the same to WannaCry, the ransomware which hit millions of systems across the world.

"No PC is safe now.... Either Ransomware or CBI raids," This was one of the most shared posts on the social media on Tuesday.

The comparison was drawn between P Chidambaram and Personal Computers. Social media users said that while the former union minister PC was not safe from CBI raids, the personal computer or the PC was not safe from ransomware.

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches in 14 different places including the residence of Karti Chidambaram. The raids were conducted in connection with the alleged criminal misconduct in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval to foreign investments received by INX Media Pvt Ltd formerly owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

A red-coloured critical alert was issued in connection with the WannaCry attack that hit over 90,000 systems across 75 countries across the world including India. Neel Mehta, a security researcher at Google first pointed the shared code on Monday on Twitter.

Cybersecurity firms Symantec and Kaspersky have independently found distinct instances of overlapping code between WannaCry and Lazarus Group.

OneIndia News