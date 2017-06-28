Chidambaram corners govt for US remarks on J&K

New Delhi, Jun 28: Former home minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government over the US describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian administered" in an official statement and asked how New Delhi accepted it.

Former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
The US State Department's statement had come just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

On Monday, while designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, the US State Department said the militant group had claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in "Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir", which injured 17 people.

