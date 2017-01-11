Chidambaram compares PM Modi with Hitler; slams BJP over demonetisation

New Delhi, Jan 11: After Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi spoke against the Centre on Wednesday in Delhi, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram ended up comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler.

Both Gandhi and Chidambaram spoke at Jan Vedna Sammelan in New Delhi, where they criticised Modi government over demonetisation.

"One person says I am the Führer, I am the ruler and everyone has to agree," said Chidambaram.

Führer is a German word which stands for a leader or a guide. The word is mostly associated with the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Although the former finance minister did not directly name anyone in his speech, but it's quite clear he was talking about PM Modi while he was referring to the words Führer and ruler.

In his speech, Chidambaram said that none of the objectives of demonetisation were achieved by the PM.

"The Prime Minister has just inflicted misery on crores of people in the country."

"When the PM talks about cashless society, he talks about something that has never happened anywhere. He has no right; it's my choice to use cash or card," Chidambaram added.

The Congress leader highlighted the issue of the number of soldiers killed in border during the Modi regime.

"No one now talks about Skill India or Swachh India. People want to know when our jawans will be safe."

OneIndia News