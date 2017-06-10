Chhota Shakeel ordered hit on Tarek Fatah: Hitman arrested

The Delhi police arrested an aide of Chhota Shakeel has learnt that he had planned on killing Tarek Fatah, a Pakistan born Canadian writer and TV personality. Junaid Chaudhary, 21 is in police custody now.

Junaid a sharpshooter and close aid of Shakeel was told to eliminate Fatah. Junaid was promised a sum of Rs 10 lakh to get the job done. Junaid who was arrested from Wazirabad road in north-east Delhi said that he was paid an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the Delhi police Junaid had even carried out a reconnaissance of Fatah's house. The police managed to arrest Junaid on the basis of leads provided by the Intelligence Bureau.

The police is questioning Junaid for further information. He said during the initial round of investigations that the job was ordered to him as Shakeel did not like Fatah's views on Islam. Fatah has made several controversial statements on Islam. He is also famous for criticising Pakistan and its policies.

OneIndia News