Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals arrested by security forces in Dantewada

The Chhattisgarh police on Monday claimed to have arrested at least three Naxals in an encounter in Dantewada district.

On Sunday, around seven suspected Naxals, including three women, were caught after an encounter took place between security forces and the militants in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The incident took place near Tekanar village. The firing started after Naxals ambushed a police party who were patrolling near the village where a road was being constructed.

Earlier this month, the Maoists had set ablaze a tractor and other machines involved in road construction in the district.

The police said that nearly 50 armed Maoists barged in the area and torched the vehicles at construction site after threatening the contractors to stop the work.

OneIndia News