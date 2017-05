An encounter is underway between naxals and security forces in Dhanora in Narayanpura district on Wednesday.

The incident comes a day after the a group of Naxals torched a bus after asking passengers to alight in Chattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The rebels asked the passengers to de-board and then set the bus ablaze. Narayanpur is one of the seven worst-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

OneIndia News