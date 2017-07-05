Chhattisgarh couple celebrates birth of baby girl ‘GST’ on July 1

Raipur, July 5: It was a momentous occasion for the country as the Narendra Modi government launched the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a special midnight meeting in Parliament on July 1. The 'birth' of GST has been hailed as India's biggest tax reform since its independence.

Hundreds of kilometers away from the national capital, in a small village in Koriya district, Chhattisgarh, a couple too celebrated the 'birth' of GST as they were blessed with a baby girl on the same day. Thus the couple decided to name their newborn as "GST".

While many would find the name "GST" little unusual, the elated couple said "the date (July 1) is significant as both are born on the same date".

Explaining the reason behind choosing the 'unique' name GST for his daughter, Jagdish Prasad told ANI, "The day Prime Minister Modi announced the GST reform as a tax revolution on July 1, my daughter was born. So I could not hold my excitement and named her GST to make this day a memorable one."

Koriya, Chhattisgarh: Couple name their newborn girl child 'GST' after birth on July 1,say "date significant as both born on the same date" pic.twitter.com/2uJ30uVdUt — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

Since the birth of GST, villagers are flocking the house of the couple to have a glimpse of the newborn. The parents, on their part, are quite happy that because of the birth of their daughter they have received so much "fame". Jagdish said that he had never received such fame ever. "Only after the birth of my daughter I am being recognised in my village."

It is not just the family and the village that are celebrating baby GST's birth, even Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wished the infant good health on Twitter.

Live long & healthy Baby GST! ☺️ https://t.co/7gz8cOLVdL — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 2, 2017

If you are thinking that it is only Jagdish and his wife who have picked up a "bizarre" name like GST for their daughter, then you are wrong. In small towns and villages across India, many have very unusual names like "Ambassador" (the famous vehicle for VIPs) and "Cigarette", to name a few.

Well, we will say as legendary writer Shakespeare had written long ago-- "What's in a name?"

OneIndia News