Chhattisgarh: Bride gets dowry-greedy groom arrested

In spite of the laws in place, it is very common for the bridegroom to take dowry from the bride's family for marrying her.

Chhattisgarh: Groom demands dowry after wedding, bride gets him arrested!



The Chattisgarh police on Tuesday arrested a groom after the bride filed a complaint for his lust for dowry in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident happened when the groom demanded refrigerator and a gold chain after the wedding from her family. However, the family of the bride flatly refused his demand, which led to him abusing them profusely.

What triggered the ugly turn of events was when the groom and his family returned back to their home without taking the bride along.

However, a case has been registered against the groom under various section of Indian Penal Code and assured that action would be taken against him.

OneIndia News