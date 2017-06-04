Chhattisgarh: 1 Naxal killed in encounter in Surakhera forest of Bijapur

One Naxal was killed in an encounter between security forces and naxals in Surakhera forest of Bijapur's Bhairamgarh in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Later during a search, police recovered the body of a Maoist clad in 'uniform'. They also recovered a muzzle loading gun, a country made 303 pistol, some detonators, a tiffin bomb and wires from the spot

The skirmish took place this morning in the forest near Surakheda village. When the security men were cordoning off a forest patch near Surakheda, the Naxals started firing on them which led to a gun-battle. However, the ultras soon escaped into the dense forest.

Chhattisgarh has seen some of the bloodiest Maoist attacks in the past decade. The Dantewada attack on CRPF camp in April 2010 remains the biggest attack. 72 CRPF and one police jawan were killed.

OneIndia News