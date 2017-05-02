Chhagan Bhujbal to stay in judicial custody till May 16

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal till May 16.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a charge-sheet against Chhagan and 52 others in connection with the PMLA case registered in the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Hex World case in Navi Mumbai.

The agency has filed two FIRs against Bhujbal, his family members and others under the anti-money laundering laws, based on FIRs filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, to probe alleged irregularities in the construction of the state guesthouse Maharashtra Sadan' in Delhi and the Kalina land grabbing case in Mumbai.

The High Court, in December 2014, had constituted a special investigation team comprising the ED and state ACB officials to conduct the inquiry against Bhujbal and others.

The ACB complaint names Pankaj and Samir for offences such as cheating, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust under the IPC, and under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act.

OneIndia News