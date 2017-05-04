Chennai IT raids: Vijaya Bhaskar's wife appears for questioning

The wife of Tamil Nadu health minister Vijaya Bhaskar appeared before officials of the income tax department. A day after the summons was issued to Ramya, she appeared for questioning at the IT department's office in Chennai.

Vijaya Bhaskar's wife is being questioned in connection with documents recovered from their residence. Sleuths from the department had found unaccounted cash and documents containing information on crore of rupees. The documents allegedly showed money earmarked for distribution among voters of R K Nagar ahead of the bypoll. Following the discovery of the said documents, the election commission of India had countermanded the bypolls in R K Nagar constituency whose seat had fallen vacant after J Jayalalithaa's demise.

The income tax department issued summons to Ramya on Wednesday and asked her to appear in person. Vijaya Bhaskar has already appeared thrice for questioning before the sleuths following the raids. Ramya is expected to answer questions on the documents recovered from the properties belonging to Vijaya Bhaskar and his kin.

OneIndia News