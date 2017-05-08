Chennai IT raids: Vijaya Bhaskar's aide found dead in Namakkal

A close aide of Tamil Nadu health minister Vijay Bhaskar was found dead in Namakkal district on Monday. Subramaniam who was raided by income tax officials in connection with raids at Vijaya Bhaskar's residence was found dead at his farmhouse. While it was suspected to be a case of suicide initially, his family members have claimed that Subramaniam died of a cardiac arrest.

Subramaniam said to be a business partner of the Tamil Nadu minister was a government contractor by profession. He has helped build educational institutions belonging to Vijaya Bhaskar. Apart from construction contracts, the man is suspected to be an active partner in many businesses associated with Vijaya Bhaskar. Officials of the income tax department had conducted raids at Subramaniam's properties simultaneously.

During raids at his properties, income tax officials seized documents in the possession of Subramaniam suspected to be linked to Vijaya Bhaskar. A month after the income tax raids, Subramaniam is been found dead. Subramaniam's body has been shifted to the Namakkal government hospital. Investigations are underway.

OneIndia News