Chennai IT raids: Summons issued to Vijaya Bhaskar's wife

The income tax department has summoned Tamil Nadu Health minister Vijaya Bhaskar's wife for questioning. Summons were issued to Ramya on Wednesday asking her to appear in person to answer questions pertaining to the seizure following raids at Vijaya Bhaskar's properties.

In simultaneous raids carried out across Tamil Nadu, the income tax department officials had seized documents and cash from the properties belonging to Vijaya Bhaskar and his relatives. Ramya has been summoned to verify the seizure that took place in properties belonging to the relatives of the couple. Raids were conducted at Vijaya Bhaskar's residence and other properties in the first week of April where documents allegedly containing details of money distributed to voters of R K Nagar were found.

Following the seizures, the election commission had countermanded the R K Nagar bypolls. Vijaya Bhaskar himself was on the verge of losing his ministerial berth but the political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu has allowed him to hang on to his post for now. Vijaya Bhaskar was also summoned along with actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar and his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar in connections with the raids. The star couple had confessed that they had evaded taxes.

OneIndia News