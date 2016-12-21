Chennai IT raids- Rs 30 crore worth assets seized

Chennai, Dec 21: Income Tax officials who raided Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao have seized assets worth Rs 30 crore. The cumulative seizure comes from raids conducted in over 13 places including Chennai, Bengaluru and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

IT officials also said that the IAS officer's son confessed to possessing Rs 5 crore unaccounted money. 10 teams of IT officials raided the IAS officer including his office inside the Tamil Nadu secretariat. Relatives and associates of the officer were raided by the central agency.

Raids at a relative's residence at Vijayawada led to seizure of Rs 24 lakh in cash, 40 kgs of gold. 4 kgs of gold was recovered from another relative's residence in Chittoor.

Further, IT department officials said that Rs 30 lakh in cash and 5 kgs gold was seized from Rao's residence.

OneIndia News