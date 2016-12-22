Chennai IT raids: Chief secretary's son questioned by taxmen

Chennai, Dec 22: The son of Tamil Nadu chief secretary Ram Mohan Rao -- at whose residence and office Income Tax raids were conducted on Wednesday--has been taken for questioning in Chennai. Vivek, the son, is being questioned and an arrest is likely in this regard.

The taxmen conducted raids at the residence and office of Rao. Raids were also carried out at the of Vivek's residence in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai in south Chennai.

The tax officials said that Rs 30 lakh in the new Rs 2,000 denomination notes, 5 kilograms of gold and several documents were seized. Further the officials also said that documents relating to undisclosed assets worth Rs 5 crore were also recovered.

The raids were carried out at 11 different places on Wednesday.

The IT officials had called in the paramilitary forces instead of the state police to keep the operation a secret. Raids were carried out at Vivek's house. The raids which commenced at 5.30 am went on till 7.30 pm.

The raids were linked to the seizure of Rs 132 crore cash and 177-kg gold from mining baron Sekhar Reddy earlier this month. The documents that were seized from Reddy are alleged to have exposed the link to Rao.

OneIndia News