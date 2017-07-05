Chennai ISIS operative transferred Rs 5 lakh to fighters abroad

The Rajasthan ATS has found that the Chennai based alleged operative of the Islamic State had sent RS 5 lakh to fighters of the outfit. On Tuesday, the ATS arrested one Haroon Rasheed and took him to Jaipur for further questioning.

Rasheed a mobile phone shop owner in Burma Bazaar is alleged to have transferred funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh to ISIS fighters abroad.

An ATS official informed that the transfer of funds was found as part of our preliminary probe. We are trying to ascertain whether he had transferred funds on his own will or was ordered by a handler to do so.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation of two other accused arrested from Tamil Nadu earlier this year. He will be questioned for further details, the officer also said.

The arrest comes just a couple of months after the Rajasthan ATS had picked up one Mohammad Iqbal from Chennai on the allegation that he had links with the Islamic State.

The ATS had also traced an operative recently in Thiruvallur. It was said that the person in question Jamil Ahmed was a fund raiser for the outfit. It was during the questioning of Ahmed that the name of Iqbal had cropped up.

