Chennai cop kills self with service rifle

A 23-year-old reserve police constable was found dead beside his service rifle on Sunday. The constable, Gopinath, is suspected to have shot himself while on duty at Saint Thomas Mount in Chennai.

Gopinath, a native of Vadipatti near Madurai, is said to have killed himself over stress and disagreement over leaves from the department. It is suspected that the incident happened sometime in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Gopinath was found by his colleague lying in a pool of blood in the morning and was rushed to the government general hospital. Upon arrival doctors declared him brought dead.

