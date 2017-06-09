Chennai: Bus conductor makes it to CBSE books after planting 38,000 trees

A bus conductor from Chennai has planted around 38,000 trees and his story is being taught at various schools. His story has been mentioned as green crusader in the CBSE class V General Knowledge textbook.

Yoganathan, a native of Mayiladuthurai near Nagapattinam, has been working with Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation for the last 18 years and has been planting saplings for the past 32 years.

According to Yoganathan, he was amazed with the beauty of Nilgiris where he worked as a sales representative after finishing school. After witnessing trees being smuggled out, he even staged a protest against it which ignited the spark in him to work on conserving the environment.

He also believes in spreading the message among the young generation. His work was also recognised by the Tamil Nadu Green Movement. Yoganathan was selected in the TNSTC as a conductor and moved to Coimbatore. However, he did not stop the work to conserve the environment.

OneIndia News