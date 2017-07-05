Check who are exempted from mandatory Aadhaar-PAN linking

New Delhi, July 5: Linking of your PAN with Aadhaar card has become mandatory with effect from July 1, as per income tax laws. However, the government has exempted a category of individuals from linking the two documents under specified conditions.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had announced in its notification dated May 11, 2017 the individuals that are not liable to link the two documents.

As per the CBDT notification, it gives a classification of individuals or entities who would be put under compulsory category and who would be exempt from the exercise. Later, the Supreme Court had backed Section 139AA in a ruling in favour of the income tax department, according to a report in The Economic Times.

These include:

1. Individuals who are residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir

2. An individual who as per the Income Tax Act 1961 is a non-resident

3. An individual who as per the Income Tax Act 1961 qualifies as a super senior citizen i.e has attained an age of 80 years or more.

4. An individual who is not a citizen of India.

There are over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country. Out of 111 crore Aadhaar issued as many as 2.07 crore taxpayers have already linked their Aadhaar with PAN .

Aadhaar is the 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, while PAN is the ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the income tax department.

OneIndia News