Check AP DEECET Results 2017 at deecetap.cgg.gov.in

AP DEECET Results 2017. The results can be checked on the official website.

Department of Andhra Pradesh School Education has organized the Diploma Elementary Education Common Entrance Test in the month of June from 6th to 9th across the state of AP.

Candidates aspiring to get admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ei.Ed) course have attempted the DEECET examination. The AP School Education Department has revealed the answer keys for AP DEECET examination 2017. The results can be checked on deecetap.cgg.gov.in.

How to check AP DEECET Results 2017:

Go to deecetap.cgg.gov.in

Search for results link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News